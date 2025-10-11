19 missing after explosion at U.S.ammunition facility

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis provided information about the explosion at the Accurate Energetic Systems ammunition plant in rural Tennessee.

Sheriff Davis confirmed that there were fatalities as a result of the explosion but did not provide specific details on the death toll. Davis stated that 19 people are missing, and authorities are in continuous contact with their families.

He also noted that officials are working to determine the cause of the explosion.

Pentagon officials confirmed they are aware of the explosion and are investigating the situation. Residents in the Lobelville area, about 20 minutes from the site, reported that their houses shook as a result of the blast.