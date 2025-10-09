US Senate Republicans again block effort to repeal Trump’s energy emergency powers

US Senate Republicans on Wednesday thwarted another attempt by Democrats to repeal President Donald Trump's national energy emergency declaration.

By a vote of 47-51, the Senate did not pass the resolution -- unveiled by Senators Tim Kaine and Martin Heinrich -- terminating the national emergency declared with respect to energy. Senators Ted Cruz and Tim Sheehy did not vote.

The Senate Republicans also blocked the legislation from passage in February.

"For the second time, Senate Republicans blocked our legislation that would have repealed President Trump's bogus energy emergency," Kaine said in a statement.

"Because Republicans refuse to stand up to Trump, Americans will continue to see energy prices go up, clean energy projects across the country canceled, and good-paying manufacturing jobs lost," he added.

Heinrich said by eliminating energy sources instead of adding more, the Trump administration is driving up prices, forcing families to choose between paying for energy or paying for groceries, health care and school supplies.

After assuming office this January, Trump signed an executive order to grant the administration new powers to promote fossil fuels, bypass bedrock environmental laws, and block clean energy projects.





