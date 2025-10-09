US probing nearly 3M Tesla cars for self-driving safety risks

Visitors walk in front of the logo of US multinational automotive company Tesla during the International Motor Show IAA in Munich, southern Germany, on September 6, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

US auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into nearly 2.9 million Tesla vehicles following reports of crashes and traffic violations linked to the company's Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday that its Office of Defects Investigation is examining Tesla models equipped with "FSD (Supervised)" and "FSD (Beta)" systems.

The software, marketed as a step toward autonomous driving, requires drivers to remain alert and ready to take control at any moment.

The NHTSA said in a filing published on its website that the investigation aims to determine whether Tesla's driver-assistance software "induces vehicle behavior that violates traffic safety laws."

Tesla's self-driving feature has been involved in dozens of incidents in which cars reportedly ran red lights, crossed into oncoming lanes or struck other vehicles, resulting in crashes and fires, according to NHTSA.

The agency said it has received 58 reports of safety violations linked to Tesla's FSD system, including more than one dozen crashes and 23 injuries.