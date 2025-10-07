Trump says 'pure insurrection' going on in Portland

US President Donald Trump said Monday that an "insurrection" is unfolding in Portland, Oregon as he pushed to deploy National Guard troops to the city in response to what he claims is surging crime.

"If you take a look at what's been going on in Portland...That's insurrection. I mean, that's pure insurrection," he said during an interview on Newsmax.

Trump also slammed Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker over continued gun violence in Chicago.

"In Chicago, with Pritzker, they lose 5 a weekend, 6, 7, 8, 10, 11 — it's crazy... and then he gets up on television and tells everyone how safe it is," he said.

His comments came amid renewed debate over the federal government's role in addressing violent crime in major cities and whether National Guard deployments should be authorized without state consent.

"We'll make it safe. I can make it safe...Why would you not let the military come in, meaning National Guard or whatever?" Trump said.

US District Judge Karin Immergut, a Trump appointee, temporarily blocked the president's efforts to deploy National Guardsmen to Portland for a second time on Sunday, saying the administration attempted to circumvent an earlier order by trying to send troops from the California National Guard.

Trump told reporters at the White House earlier Monday that he is considering invoking the Insurrection Act of 1792 -- a rarely used law that would permit the deployment of active-duty military forces to carry out civilian law enforcement duties.