Nearly 40% of over 3,500 arrests in Washington since August linked to immigration: Report

Nearly 40% of over 3,500 arrests since early August in Washington, DC, were immigration-related, according to CBS News on Friday.

Federal statistics showed that as of Sept. 29, more than 3,550 arrests were made by federal and local officers in the Trump administration's Washington operation.

Nearly 1,400 of the arrests were administrative cases by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), involving immigrants targeted for deportation over alleged civil immigration violations, with unclear figures on how many had criminal records.

Over the eight‑week operation, authorities also arrested dozens of violent crime suspects, including 13 accused of homicide, nearly 500 on drug charges, around 300 for illegal firearms possession, and more than two dozen for sex‑related offenses.

During the operation, agents in the capital seized over 300 illegal firearms, issued about 650 misdemeanor citations, and handed out more than 300 traffic citations, according to official data.

Federal data also showed that ICE agents have inspected more than 130 Washington work sites, a step that can lead to investigations into suspected illegal employment.

Although US President Donald Trump's emergency order requiring DC police to aid federal officials has expired, immigration and other federal agents remain active in the capital, with local police continuing a policy that allows sharing information with immigration authorities and transporting detainees.





