US Justice Department sues state of Minnesota for sanctuary policies

The US Justice Department on Monday sued the state of Minnesota and state officials for its immigration sanctuary policies.

The agency filed a lawsuit against Minnesota, the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, Hennepin County, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna S. Witt for policies that interfere with the federal government's enforcement of immigration laws.

"Minnesota officials are jeopardizing the safety of their own citizens by allowing illegal aliens to circumvent the legal process," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a statement.

The agency will keep suing jurisdictions that use sanctuary policies to defy federal law and hinder law enforcement, Bondi added.





