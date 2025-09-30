Harvard faces possible loss of federal funding over antisemitism claims

A flag hangs on campus at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., September 4, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

The US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Monday that it is referring Harvard University to the agency office that handles suspension and debarment cases, citing alleged inaction on antisemitism.

If enforced, the decision would block Harvard from obtaining federal funds or signing contracts with the US government, potentially cutting off hundreds of millions of dollars in yearly research grants and funding.

The latest civil rights complaint represents a new flashpoint in tensions between the Trump administration and Harvard.

Officials have consistently accused the university of discriminatory practices and of failing to address antisemitic incidents--claims Harvard has denied.

In June, the HHS Office for Civil Rights (OCR) issued a violation notice, stating that Harvard was "deliberately indifferent" to the discrimination and harassment faced by Jewish and Israeli students.

Soon after, the Trump administration sent the case to the Justice Department for potential civil rights action, Axios reported. Earlier this month, a federal judge ruled the administration had unlawfully frozen billions in Harvard's multiyear federal grants and barred further freezes against the university.

The OCR's referral to the HHS' Suspension and Debarment Program launches a review to decide whether Harvard will lose access to federal grants and contracts, and for how long. The university has 20 days to inform OCR if it will request a hearing.

"OCR's referral of Harvard for formal administrative proceedings reflects OCR's commitment to safeguard both taxpayer investments and the broader public interest," OCR director Paula M. Stannard said Monday.

In June, a Harvard spokesperson told Axios the school has taken "substantive, proactive steps" against antisemitism and is continuing efforts to address "bigotry, hate and bias."