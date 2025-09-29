Trump: I’d imagine DOJ looking into ex-FBI director wray

US President Donald Trump accused former FBI Director Christopher Wray on Sunday of "inappropriate" conduct during his tenure, adding he "would think" the Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating him.

"I would imagine. I would certainly imagine. I would think they are doing that," Trump said in an interview with NBC when asked if the DOJ should investigate Wray.

Wray, who resigned at the end of the Biden administration, "did a terrible job and we just found out about it," added the president.

"I think it's very inappropriate what he did. And I think a lot of his service was very inappropriate. But we haven't gone beyond that.

"Don't forget, we just found out about all of these FBI agents being there," he noted.

The remark appears to be in reference to an allegation Trump posted Saturday on his Truth Social platform claiming that "the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax."

He was referring to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol, when over 2,000 Trump supporters -- some of them armed and who believed that the 2020 presidential election was stolen by Democrats -- stormed the Capitol, entering the Senate chamber.

In his Saturday post, Trump also said that the FBI agents were "probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as 'Law Enforcement Officials.'"

The president's post also singled out Wray, stating that he "has some major explaining to do."

Wray has not made any public comments regarding the recent allegations.