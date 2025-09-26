US envoy to Türkiye confirms Boeing deal 'is done'

Turkish Airlines' purchase of Boeing aircraft "is done," the US envoy to Türkiye said Thursday.

"The deal is done," Tom Barrack responded, without providing further details on the transaction, when asked by reporters outside the White House if the deal was complete.

Barrack's remarks came after a meeting between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his US counterpart Donald Trump.

The Turkish flag carrier said last week that discussions with Boeing were ongoing on a potential purchase of new planes.

"This is an issue we have been discussing with Boeing for a long time, but no definitive decision has been reached yet," said the airline's Communications Senior Vice President Yahya Üstün.

Boeing and Turkish Airlines reached a deal last year for an order for four 777 freighters to strengthen the national flag carrier's position in the global air cargo market.

Another Turkish air carrier, Pegasus, also ordered 200 Boeing aircraft last year.