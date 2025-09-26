Trump says he ‘will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank’

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will not allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank.

"I will not allow Israel to annex the West Bank. Nope, I will not allow it. It's not going to happen," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when signing an executive order.

He said he had a phone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.

"I'm not allowing Israel to annex the West Bank. There's been enough. It's time to stop now," he added.