Turkish President Erdoğan departs from White House after talks with Trump

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday departed from the White House after holding talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump.

After Trump greeted Erdoğan at the door of the presidential residence, the two leaders held a bilateral Oval Office meeting followed by a working lunch.

"It was a great meeting," Trump told reporters as Erdoğan left the White House. Their meeting lasted for two hours and 20 minutes.

Trump accompanied Erdoğan to the door of the White House. Before leaving, Erdoğan signed the White House official guest book.

After leaving the White House, Erdoğan returned to Blair House, where he had stayed the previous night. There, he signed the guest book of the US president's official guest residence and took a photo with the staff.

The Turkish president is now en route to Istanbul.



























