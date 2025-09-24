Trump says Ukraine could win back all territory currently occupied by Russia

In a major departure from his long-standing position on the war, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Ukraine is now positioned to win back all of its territory currently occupied by Russia.

After meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky behind closed doors on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, Trump said that given the "economic trouble" the war is causing Russia, "I think Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form."

"With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years," Trump said on his Truth Social platform, also calling Russia a "paper tiger."

It is unclear if Trump was also referring to Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, which Russia illegally seized in 2014, but he suggested that given the Kremlin's economic woes, Ukraine could potentially "maybe even go further than" the country's post-Soviet borders.

Russian President Vladimir "Putin and Russia are in BIG Economic trouble, and this is the time for Ukraine to act. In any event, I wish both Countries well. We will continue to supply weapons to NATO for NATO to do what they want with them. Good luck to all!" he added.

ZELENSKY CLAIMS GAINS IN WAR



The comments are a major departure for the US president, who famously locked horns with Zelensky during an exceptionally undiplomatic Oval Office sit-down in February in which he castigated the Ukrainian president.

"You're right now not in a very good position. You've allowed yourself to be in a very bad position," Trump said then. "You don't have the cards right now. With us you start having cards."

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, Zelensky told reporters in brief remarks that this month his country's forces retook control of 360 square kilometers (139 square miles) of formerly occupied territory, and encircled 1,000 Russian soldiers.

He further reaffirmed Ukraine's demand for additional pressure and sanctions on Moscow, and expressed support for Trump's appeal for European countries to cease buying Russian oil.

Earlier this month, Trump declared that he is prepared to impose major sanctions on Russia if all NATO members agree to stop buying Russian oil and take similar steps.