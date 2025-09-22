Trump to hold multilateral meeting with leaders of majority-Muslim nations on Tuesday: White House

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., September 22, 2025. (REUTERS Photo)

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday will hold a multilateral meeting with the leaders of several majority-Muslim countries-including Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan-on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the White House announced Monday.

Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt did not specify the meeting's agenda, though it is expected to focus on Gaza.

She told reporters that Trump will depart the US capital Monday evening for New York ahead of the 80th UN General Assembly session, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump.

Leavitt said Trump will deliver a major speech Tuesday morning highlighting "the renewal of American strength around the world" and his accomplishments in the first eight months of his second term, including "ending seven global wars and conflicts."

Trump's speech will address how "globalist institutions have significantly decayed the world order" while articulating his "straightforward and constructive vision for the world," according to Leavitt.

BILATERAL MEETINGS PLANNED



Trump will also hold bilateral meetings with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and leaders of Ukraine, Argentina, and the EU on Tuesday.

Trump will attend a reception Tuesday night with world leaders before returning to Washington, Leavitt said.