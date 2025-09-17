Top US Democrats slam Republican spending bill, warn of looming shutdown

US Democratic leaders indicated Tuesday that they will oppose a Republican stopgap funding bill, warning that the move could push the country toward a government shutdown.

"The House Republican-only spending bill fails to meet the needs of the American people and does nothing to stop the looming healthcare crisis," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a joint statement.

"At a time when families are already being squeezed by higher costs, Republicans refuse to stop Americans from facing double-digit hikes in their health insurance premiums," they added.

The statement came right after House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled the 91-page bill, which funds the government at current levels through Nov. 21.

Johnson told reporters the House plans to vote "by Friday" on the measure, which he said "will keep the government funded and operating at current levels while we continue all this work and doing our jobs and getting the remaining bills done."

Schumer and Jeffries accused Republicans of following President Donald Trump's direction after the president reportedly urged GOP lawmakers to pass a funding bill without input from Democrats.

"Instead of governing, Republicans are once again taking orders from Donald Trump, hurting the American people and recklessly marching our nation to the brink of a shutdown," they added.





