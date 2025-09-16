US vice president implicates 'left-wing extremism' in Charlie Kirk killing

The US vice president on Monday said "left-wing extremism" is part of the reason behind last week's fatal shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, adding that the administration would target groups he claims inspire violence.

Guest hosting an episode of the late podcaster's show from the White House, JD Vance said: "Of course, we have to make sure that the killer is brought to justice. And importantly, we have to talk about this incredibly destructive movement of left-wing extremism that has grown up over the last few years and, I believe, is part of the reason why Charlie was killed by an assassin's bullet."

Kirk was shot dead last week while speaking at a university in the state of Utah. A suspect, 22-year-old Tyler Robinson, was arrested shortly after the attack. FBI Co-Deputy Director Dan Bongino said Monday that Robinson had an "obsession" with Kirk and tracked his appearances online, though investigators have not established a motive, political or otherwise.

Under the probe, federal and state authorities are reviewing Robinson's devices and interviewing associates.

On the podcast, Vance said: "We're going to go after the NGO network that foments, facilitates, and engages in violence. That's not OK. Violence is not OK in our system, and we want to make it less likely that that happens."

He added: "This is not a both sides problem. If both sides have a problem, then one side has a much bigger and malignant problem and that is the truth."

However, reports by numerous groups such as the right-wing Libertarian Cato Institute have found that right-wing groups and actors commit far more violent, deadly acts in the US than do those from the left wing.

Vance also urged listeners to respond to online celebrations of Kirk's killing. "When you see someone celebrating Charlie's murder, call them out. And hell, call their employer. We don't believe in political violence but we do believe in civility," he said.

"The way to honor him is to shine the light of truth like a torch in the very darkest places," Vance said.

Since Kirk's death, leftist critics have pointed to past examples in which they say right-wing politicians and activists have encouraged, celebrated, or made lights of acts of violence.