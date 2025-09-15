Former US prosecutor sues Trump administration over 'illegal' firing

Former US Justice Department prosecutor Maurene Comey filed suit against the Trump administration Monday, alleging that her termination in July was "unlawful and unconstitutional."

The suit says Comey was not told why she was being dismissed, only that the action was taken pursuant to Article II of the US Constitution, which grants presidents executive powers. The suit alleges she was fired "because her father is former FBI Director James B. Comey, or because of her perceived political affiliation" following a decade-long "exemplary" career. Her father was fired by Trump in 2017, during his first term, followed by many acrimonious remarks by Trump.

Maurene Comey's "illegal" firing took place just one day after she was asked to take on "a major public corruption case," and three months after she was given an "outstanding" performance review, according to the court filing. The case in question is not immediately clear, but Comey previously led investigations into convicted sex offenders Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

"The politically motivated termination of Ms. Comey -- ostensibly under 'Article II of the Constitution' -- upends bedrock principles of our democracy and justice system," the suit, filed in federal court in Manhattan, says.

"Assistant United States Attorneys like Ms. Comey must do their jobs without fearing or favoring any political party or perspective, guided solely by the law, the facts, and the pursuit of justice," it adds.

The suit says Jay Clayton, interim US attorney for the southern district of New York, told Comey her firing came at the direction of "Washington."

"All I can say is it came from Washington. I can't tell you anything else," the suit quotes Clayton as telling Comey.

The White House referred questions about the legal action to the Justice Department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suit names the Justice Department, Attorney General Pam Bondi, the executive office of the president, the Office of Personnel Management, and others as defendants.