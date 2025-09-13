‘The American Comeback Tour’ will continue: Charlie Kirk’s wife

Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, said Friday that the scheduled Turning Point USA tour, "The American Comeback Tour," will continue after her husband's killing.

"They killed Charlie because he preached a message of patriotism, faith and of God's love," she said. "They should all know this: If you thought my husband's mission was powerful before, you have no idea. You have no idea what you have unleashed across this country and this world."

"You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife," said Kirk.

She noted that the next stop of the tour is scheduled for Sept. 18 at Colorado State University in Fort Collins.

"It will be greater than ever," she said. "The radio and podcast show that he was so proud of will go on."

Kirk, 36, married her husband in 2021. The couple had two children: a 1-year-old son and a 3-year-old daughter.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot Wednesday while addressing students at Utah Valley University in the city of Orem, some 40 miles (64.4 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

The apparent targeted attack occurred despite security, including six university police officers and Kirk's private team.

Online videos captured the moment a bullet struck Kirk as he spoke, sending students fleeing in panic. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later.





