FBI releases new photos of Kirk assassination suspect

The FBI released additional photos Thursday of a person of interest tied to the shooting of American conservative commentator Charlie Kirk.

"The FBI continues to work alongside our law enforcement partners to seek justice in the murder of Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University on September 10, 2025. We are releasing additional photos of a person of interest," the bureau wrote on the US social media company X's platform.

The four grainy photos appear to depict a college-age male clad in a black long-sleeve t-shirt, jeans, a backpack, a baseball cap and black sunglasses.

This comes as the FBI offered a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person who fatally shot Kirk.

"The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah," the bureau wrote on X.

Earlier Thursday, the bureau released a pair of photos of a "person of interest" in the fatal shooting of the American right-wing commentator, appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the individual.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot Wednesday while addressing a group of students at Utah Valley University in the city of Orem, some 40 miles (64.4 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City. The apparent targeted attack occurred despite security, including six university police officers and Kirk's private team.

Online videos captured the moment a bullet struck Kirk as he spoke, sending students fleeing in panic. He was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

The FBI said investigators found a "high-powered bolt-action rifle" that was recovered in a wooded area linked to the suspected shooter's escape route.

Multiple media reports suggested that ammunition engraved with "transgender and antifascist ideology" was found in the rifle. The reports cited an internal law enforcement document.

The New York Times cited an anonymous senior law enforcement official who stressed that the information had not been verified, did not match other summaries of evidence and may have been misread.

The investigation has so far been able to track the suspect's movements starting roughly 30 minutes before Kirk was shot, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said during a news conference. Authorities believe the suspect arrived near the Utah Valley University campus at 11.52 am local time (1752GMT) and made his way to the roof and to what Robert Bohls, the FBI special agent in charge of the Salt Lake City field office, described as a "shooting location."

After the shooting, the suspect moved to the other side of the building, jumped down and made his way into a nearby neighborhood where investigators have sought home camera surveillance footage.

Two people of interest were taken into custody in the aftermath of the shooting but were later released after being cleared of suspicion. Mason said both faced "threats" after being released and asked the public to be "patient with the investigative process."

"These individuals were not suspects. They were people of interest. We ask that you do not impose into those people and that investigative process. They don't deserve that harassment," said Mason.



