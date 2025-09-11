US says it will take ‘appropriate action’ against foreigners over posts on Charlie Kirk killing

Makeshift memorial for U.S. rightwing activist Charlie Kirk outside of Timpanogos Regional Hospital, in Orem (REUTERS Photo)

The US said Thursday that it will take "appropriate action" against foreigners in the US who praise, rationalize, or make light of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a high-profile conservative activist and supporter of the president.

On American social media company X, Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau wrote: "In light of yesterday's horrific assassination of a leading political figure, I want to underscore that foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country."

"I have been disgusted to see some on social media praising, rationalizing, or making light of the event, and have directed our consular officials to undertake appropriate action," he said.

He asked people to report such remarks by foreigners to him so the State Department can take steps to "protect the American people," signaling that visas may be revoked.

Some social media users responded to Landau's tweet by posting screenshots or links to critical tweets about the late Kirk — for example those that label his views on immigration, abortion, and civil rights "extremist."

The move comes amid the Trump administration's wider crackdown on immigrants and foreign students, including revoking visas and green cards of those who joined pro-Palestine campus protests or expressed pro-Palestine views.

Kirk, 31, was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon while addressing a crowd of thousands at Utah Valley University in the city Orem, about 40 miles (64.4 kilometers) from Salt Lake City. Security at the event included six university police officers and Kirk's private security team.

Videos posted online showed the apparent moment a bullet struck Kirk as he spoke from under a canopy, sending students fleeing in panic. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

In recent years, prominent US Republicans have publicly made light of acts of violence targeting figures linked to the Democratic Party.