Pro-Palestine protesters disrupt Trump Cabinet dinner in Washington

Pro-Palestine protesters disrupted a dinner attended by US President Donald Trump and Cabinet members Tuesday at a Washington, DC restaurant near the White House.

The event, which included Vice President JD Vance, Pentagon Chief Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, aimed to promote the administration's crackdown on crime and demonstrate confidence in local safety improvements in the capital.

Activists from the anti-war group CODEPINK interrupted the gathering with chants supporting Palestine and opposing US support for Israel.

Protesters shouted "Free DC! Free Palestine!" and accused Trump of "terrorizing communities in DC" and "terrorizing Gaza" during the demonstration outside the restaurant.

Before entering the restaurant, Trump credited his administration's deployment of federal law enforcement and National Guard troops for reducing crime in Washington.

He hinted at expanding operations to other cities.

"We're going to be announcing another city that we're going to very shortly. We're working it out with the governor of a certain state that would love us to be there," he said.

Trump suggested the announcement of additional federal crackdowns and troop deployments in Democratic-led cities would come "probably tomorrow."

The dinner was a public event rarely seen in Washington since Trump began his second term, as he had largely avoided local restaurants.





