Trump says 2026 G20 summit to be held at his Florida resort

US President Donald Trump on Friday said the 2026 G20 summit would be held at one of his golf resorts in Florida.



"We will not make any money on it," Trump said as he said that the summit would be held at his Doral resort near Miami. The golf resort is part of the portfolio of the private Trump Organization, a business owned by Trump.



Trump, addressing reporters in the Oval Office, stressed that the luxury resort is "right next to the airport. It's the best location."



During Trump's first term in office, he had planned to host the 2020 G7 summit at the resort, before changing course amid concerns of a conflict of interest.



At the time the Trump White House stressed the location was "far and away the best physical facility for this event." The summit was eventually held at Camp David, the presidential retreat outside Washington.



South Africa holds the presidency of the group of leading industrialized and emerging economies (G20) this year, and will host the next summit in November. The group includes 19 countries, the European Union and the African Union.



On Friday, Trump said he would not be travelling to Johannesburg for the November summit, but Vice President JD Vance would attend instead.



