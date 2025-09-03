Trump denies rumors about his health

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday dismissed online speculation about his health, calling the rumors "fake news" after claims circulated last week suggesting his condition had worsened or that he had died.

Speaking at a White House press conference, Trump said the speculation spread after he did not appear publicly for two days.

"I have heard, it's sort of crazy, but last week, I did numerous news conferences, all successful. They went very well, like this is going very well, and then I didn't do any for two days, and they said there must be something wrong with him," he said.

"(Former US President Joe) Biden wouldn't do it for months. You wouldn't see him. And nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him. And we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape," Trump added.

The president said he was aware of the rumors but had not realized some people believed he was dead.

"Actually, over the weekend, I didn't hear that one, that's pretty serious. Well, it's fake news. You know, it's just so it's so fake. That's why the media has so little credibility," he said.

On July 18, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump has a condition called "venous insufficiency." She attributed bruises on his hand to tissue damage caused by frequent handshakes while taking aspirin, stressing that his overall health remained good.





