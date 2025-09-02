US extends condolences after deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

The US on Monday expressed sorrow over the deadly earthquake that struck Afghanistan's eastern region the day prior.

"We were saddened to hear of the deadly earthquake that struck the eastern region of Afghanistan on August 31, resulting in a significant loss of life," the US State Department's Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs said on the US social media company X.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Afghan people during this difficult time."

The earthquake hit central Afghanistan on Sunday, killing at least 800 people and injuring 2,500 others, causing much devastation in the eastern province of Kunar.

The death toll is likely to rise as many people are feared trapped under the rubble, according to officials.

The tragedy comes as Afghanistan continues to face economic and humanitarian crises, as Washington froze billions of dollars of Afghan central bank assets and imposed wide-ranging sanctions after the Taliban takeover in 2021.





