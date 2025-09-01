US Homeland Security chief confirms ICE expansion in major cities

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem confirmed on Sunday that the federal government plans to expand Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in major cities.

"We've already had ongoing operations with ICE in Chicago and throughout Illinois and other states, making sure that we're upholding our laws, but we do intend to add more resources to those operations," Noem told CBS News.

She pointed to rising crime in urban areas as a factor driving the decision.

"There's a lot of cities that are dealing with crime and violence right now, and so we haven't taken anything off the table," she said, adding later: "I'd encourage every single big city — San Francisco, Boston, Chicago, whatever they are — if they want to help make their city safer, more prosperous, allow people the opportunity to walk in freedom like the people of Washington, D.C., are now ... they should call us."

Asked about what the expansion might look like in Chicago, and whether it could involve the deployment of National Guard troops to assist with immigration raids and arrests, Noem said: "That always is a prerogative of President [Donald] Trump and his decision. I won't speak to the specifics of the operations that are planned in other cities."

Her comments came a day after Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson signed an executive order outlining the city's response to Trump's planned enforcement operations, including the possible use of National Guard forces.

Johnson criticized the idea of militarized immigration enforcement and warned of potential scenarios involving armed vehicles and active-duty soldiers patrolling city streets — despite no one requesting such actions.

The executive order prohibits Chicago police from cooperating with federal agents in immigration enforcement and instructs city agencies to utilize all legal avenues to prevent any federal coordination that may infringe on residents' rights. The order also requires federal agents operating in Chicago to forgo masks, wear body cameras and clearly display their names and badge numbers.