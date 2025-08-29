US pushing for 'greater intervention' in Mexico during new bilateral security deal talks: President

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Friday that the US has been pushing for "greater intervention" in Mexico during the negotiations of a new bilateral security agreement.

"They requested the inclusion of topics that were unacceptable to us, and likewise, we proposed including several issues that they believed should not be in the document. The agreement that was ultimately reached is a very good one ... They were pushing for greater intervention in our country, and we said no," Sheinbaum said during her daily press conference.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly pressured Mexico to ramp up efforts to curb drug trafficking and secure its borders, as both issues were central to his presidency and reelection campaign.

The Trump administration successfully pressured the Mexican government to implement US-backed security measures by threatening to impose tariffs on Mexican exports on a regular basis. In response, Sheinbaum directed the deployment of military troops to both the northern and southern borders, and her administration approved the extradition of dozens of high-profile drug traffickers to the US.

While President Sheinbaum has worked to counter tariff threats, her administration has also pledged to cooperate on security issues while opposing overt intervention.

"We are reaching an understanding with the United States government on matters of security, joint investigations, information sharing, and training on both sides," she said.

US Secretary Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit the Mexican government on September 3 to review the agreement.