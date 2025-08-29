Two Kentucky deputies shot while serving warrant

Two sheriff's deputies in the US state of Kentucky were wounded and hospitalized late Thursday after coming under fire while attempting to serve an arrest warrant, NBC affiliate WLWT reported.

The incident unfolded around 10 pm (0200GMT, Friday) when officers arrived at a residence in Walton to execute a warrant related to unpaid child support totaling $14,000.

Upon attempting to enter the home, the deputies faced intense gunfire from within the residence.

Both officers were transported to medical facilities in stable condition. Sources told the news outlet that one deputy sustained chest injuries while the other was wounded in the leg.

The shooting triggered a large-scale emergency response, with SWAT teams and multiple law enforcement agencies responding to the active scene.

Police said they are assessing the situation as a "high-risk" scenario, using drones and other technologies.

Nearby residents were evacuated from their homes as a precautionary measure.

The armed suspect remains holed up inside the residence as specialized officers attempt negotiations.

The standoff remains ongoing with the lone gunman believed to still be armed.





