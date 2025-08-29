Trump says crime down 'massively' in Washington, DC

 Contact Us
Trump said crime in Washington, DC, has dropped sharply since deploying the National Guard, citing an 87% fall in carjackings and overall declines in robberies, homicides, and gun crimes.

Published August 29,2025
US President Donald Trump on Friday said crime in Washington, DC, is "down massively," pointing to an 87% decrease in carjackings since he deployed the National Guard to the nation's capital earlier this month.

"Carjacking in DC is down 87%. ALL other categories of crime are likewise down massively since I got involved," Trump said on the US social media platform Truth Social, which he owns.

He added that Washington, DC, will be a "crime free zone" soon, "in only 14 days, far faster than scheduled."

Earlier, Democratic Mayor of Washington, DC, Muriel Bowser announced an 87% drop in carjackings -- which she described as the "most troubling" crime in 2023 -- compared to the same 20-day period last year.

She said overall crime fell by 15%, while robberies, homicides, and other gun-related offenses have also declined. Bowser added that more illegal firearms have been seized in recent weeks.

Trump declared a "crime emergency" in Washington, DC, earlier this month, placing the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and deploying nearly 2,000 National Guard troops to patrol streets.