Trump says crime down 'massively' in Washington, DC

US President Donald Trump on Friday said crime in Washington, DC, is "down massively," pointing to an 87% decrease in carjackings since he deployed the National Guard to the nation's capital earlier this month.

"Carjacking in DC is down 87%. ALL other categories of crime are likewise down massively since I got involved," Trump said on the US social media platform Truth Social, which he owns.

He added that Washington, DC, will be a "crime free zone" soon, "in only 14 days, far faster than scheduled."

Earlier, Democratic Mayor of Washington, DC, Muriel Bowser announced an 87% drop in carjackings -- which she described as the "most troubling" crime in 2023 -- compared to the same 20-day period last year.

She said overall crime fell by 15%, while robberies, homicides, and other gun-related offenses have also declined. Bowser added that more illegal firearms have been seized in recent weeks.

Trump declared a "crime emergency" in Washington, DC, earlier this month, placing the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and deploying nearly 2,000 National Guard troops to patrol streets.





