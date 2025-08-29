Trump revokes Secret Service protection for Kamala Harris

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrives to board Air Force Two as she departs LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York, September 22, 2024. (AFP File Photo)

President Donald Trump has revoked US Secret Service protection for former Vice President Kamala Harris, a senior White House official confirmed to Anadolu on Friday.

According to a letter reviewed by CNN, Trump authorized Homeland Security to discontinue "any security-related procedures previously authorized by Executive Memorandum, beyond those required by law" for Harris effective Sept. 1.

By federal law, former vice presidents receive six months of protection, which ended July 21. However, according to CNN, Harris' detail had been extended for an additional year under a directive quietly signed by then-President Joe Biden before leaving office. Trump's order cancels that arrangement.

The decision comes as Harris prepares to launch a national book tour promoting her memoir 107 Days, which is set to go on sale on Sept. 23. The book recounts her 2024 presidential campaign against Trump.





















