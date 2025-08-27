US president targets local officials over Chicago violence

US President Donald Trump criticized Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, citing a wave of violence in Chicago over the weekend.

In a post on the US social media company Truth Social, Trump highlighted reports that six people were killed and 27 injured in the city, writing: "Panic stricken Governor Pritzker says that crime is under control, when in fact it is just the opposite."

Calling Pritzker "incompetent," Trump argued the governor should seek his help. He also took aim at Johnson, saying, "no better" than Pritzker.

In a separate post, Trump pointed to his declaration of a "public safety emergency" in Washington, DC, saying it had brought positive results in reducing crime there.

"CRIME NUMBERS ARE WAY DOWN IN DC! AMAZING PROGRESS BEING MADE! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT" he wrote.

Since taking office, Trump has repeatedly accused Washington's local government of failing to address crime and homelessness. He said rising crime rates demand that the federal government take over the city's administration to ensure it becomes "safe, clean, and livable."

Trump said Friday his administration will target Chicago and New York in a federal crackdown on crime, after he declared a "crime emergency" in Washington, DC, placing the Metropolitan Police Department under federal control and deploying nearly 2,000 National Guard troops to patrol streets.





