White House says Trump 'has plenty of tools' ahead of meeting with Putin

The White House said Thursday that US President Donald Trump has "plenty of tools at his disposal" for Friday's Alaska summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"Certainly, the president has plenty of tools at his disposal that he could use if necessary," White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt told Fox News, noting that sanctions and other measures are available options.

Leavitt stressed Trump's preference for negotiation, stating that diplomacy "has always been the way for this president" and represents his primary method for seeking to end the conflict.

- SUMMIT LOGISTICS

Leavitt said Trump will depart the White House early Friday for Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, where he will hold a one-on-one meeting with Putin.

The bilateral talks will be followed by a lunch with delegations from both countries and a press conference.

"What comes after that meeting is up to President Trump," Leavitt said, adding the president "wants to sit down and look the Russian president in the eye and see what progress can be made to move the ball forward."

She said Trump aims to "exhaust all options" to achieve a peaceful resolution to the war between Russia and Ukraine, now in its fourth year.





