Mexico extradites 26 inmates to US over security concerns

Mexico extradited 26 inmates to the US because they did not want them to continue to exercise control over drug cartels from inside prisons, authorities said Wednesday at a press conference.

The US government announced Tuesday that the Mexican government had handed over key figures from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and the Sinaloa Cartel, the most influential criminal syndicates in Mexico.

During the press briefing, Mexican Security Minister Omar Garcia Harfuch said that Mexico complied with US President Donald Trump's request to hand over the criminal leaders, as they continued to control their criminal organizations and order extortion, murders and kidnappings.

"These high-profile criminals who, even while deprived of their freedom, continued to direct illicit activities through visits -- visits that cannot be prohibited out of respect for their human rights. However, these interactions were being used to maintain criminal operations, threaten officials and expand networks of corruption and intimidation, which posed an unacceptable risk to security," said Harfuch.

Harfuch also said the high-ranking figures had secured rulings from district judges in their favor, allowing shortened sentences and transfers to low-security prisons.

He noted that Mexico is the one who most benefited from the extradition.

Prosecutor Alejandro Gertz Manero said the 26 inmates joined the 29 initial extraditions carried out in January as part of formal requests by the US government.

When asked if Mexico would continue to hand over high-profile criminal convicts to the US, Manero said it would, just as the Trump administration continues to issue formal requests.

"Every time that happens, we're going to do it," he added.

Under Mexican law, US prosecutors can't request the death penalty, as capital punishment is not legal in Mexico.





