Severe storms cause widespread flooding, power outages across US Midwest

Severe storms struck the Midwestern US over the weekend, resulting in record rainfall, flooding, and power outages across several states, NBC reported Sunday.

The final day of the Wisconsin State Fair, one of the region's largest annual events, has been canceled due to the extreme weather conditions.

Areas around Milwaukee, Wisconsin's largest city, saw between 8 and 11 inches (20 to 28 cm) of rain in less than 24 hours. The heavy downpour overwhelmed drainage systems and flooded homes, roads, and public spaces.

In Nebraska, flooding damaged a prison to the point that officials had to relocate inmates. The storms also caused at least one death and left another person seriously injured when a tree fell onto their vehicle in Two Rivers State Park, Nebraska.

In the Milwaukee suburb of Wauwatosa, resident Loren Kaiser described how floodwaters rushed into his home as he and his family attempted to evacuate. "The water just came in and everything in the garage started to float," he told NBC.

The Wisconsin State Fair, held in the city of West Allis near Milwaukee, closed early Saturday due to flash flooding. Fair organizers announced on X Sunday they would not reopen the venue for the final day, prioritizing safety for visitors, staff, and vendors. Ticket holders for a scheduled concert were promised automatic refunds.