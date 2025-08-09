AMERICAN JEWISH COMMITTEE EXPRESSES ‘DEEP APPREHENSION’ OVER ISRAELS PLANS FOR FULL MILITARY TAKEOVER OF GAZA

The American Jewish Committee has expressed "deep apprehension" at Israel's decision to proceed with a full military takeover of Gaza City.

In a written statement, the group warned Friday that "the profound risks posed by a full military takeover of Gaza City cannot be overlooked" as it "could endanger the lives of the remaining hostages and may well lead to substantial casualties among both Israeli soldiers and Palestinian civilians."

The group called on the sponsors of last month's New York Declaration in favor of a two-state solution-signed by Türkiye, the EU, Arab League, and 16 countries after a UN conference-to apply maximum pressure for a ceasefire agreement and "fulfill the very goals that the Declaration endorsed."

On its website, the group calls itself the "global advocacy organization for the Jewish people," saying it "upholds the democratic values that unite Jews and our allies."

On Friday, Israel's Security Cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fully occupy Gaza City.

According to the UN, 87% of Gaza's territory is already under "Israeli control" or subject to evacuation orders, with any further expansion expected to have "catastrophic consequences."

Israel has been facing mounting outrage over its deadly war on Gaza, where more than 61,000 people have been killed since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave and brought it to the verge of famine.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





