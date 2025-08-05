2 killed, 6 injured in Los Angeles shooting

At least two people were killed and six others injured in a shooting in Los Angeles, California early Monday.

The shooting occurred at 1 am local time (0800GMT) Monday at a warehouse party in downtown Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Seven people were transported to the hospital, where a woman in her early 50s passed away from her wounds, and one man in his late 20s was pronounced dead at the spot, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing the police.

Investigation continues to identify the suspect, the report noted.

"This senseless violence and loss of life is devastating and those who are responsible must be held accountable. There will be no tolerance for violence in this city. My thoughts are with the victims and their families," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said on X.

"I want to thank all first responders. Law enforcement is investigating this incident and working to get to the bottom of exactly what happened and prevent any future violence. Gang interventionists are providing support for families and continuing the everyday work of keeping our neighborhoods safe," she added.





