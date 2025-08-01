US flight attendants sue Boeing over injuries in door plug incident

The flight attendants who were aboard an Alaska Airlines Flight last year when a door plug flew off, exposing the cabin to the outside, have sued aircraft manufacturer Boeing, ABC News reported on Friday.

"As a direct and proximate result of the ejection of the door plug and the resulting decompression, Plaintiff sustained physical and mental injuries, severe emotional distress, and other damages of a personal and pecuniary nature," four crew members alleged in their lawsuits about the January 2024 incident.

"This act of negligence caused both physical and mental damages, which profoundly impaired my personal and professional life. It also resulted in many challenges to return to my dream job that I had proudly made my career," crew member Michelle Hughes said in a statement.

"This event is something that never should have happened. I'm committed to seeking justice, accountability and making the sky a safe place," said Christine Vasconcellos, another cabin crew member.

"When the door plug blew off the aircraft on flight 1282, each of the four flight attendants acted courageously, following their training and putting their passengers' safety first while fearing for their lives. They deserve to be wholly compensated for this life-altering, traumatic experience caused by Boeing's negligence in the 737 MAX production process," Tracy Brammeier, representative for the flight attendants, told ABC.

The legal actions were initiated in King County Superior Court in Seattle, Washington.

Boeing has chosen not to provide a statement on the lawsuits.

The company has consistently maintained that it has cooperated with the National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into the incident, "in the transparent and proactive fashion we have supported all regulatory inquiries into this accident."

On Jan. 5, 2024, shortly after Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 departed from Portland International Airport, the mid-exit door plug detached from the Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft. A video by passengers shows a gaping hole where the panel had dislodged.

Despite the alarming event, the plane was able to make an emergency landing without any serious injuries reported.





