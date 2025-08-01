UC faces federal funding cuts amid antisemitism allegations

As pro-Palestinian demonstrations continue across U.S. campuses, federal authorities have been increasing pressure on universities. UCLA President Julio Frenk stated on the university's website that they received official notice from agencies such as the National Science Foundation and the National Institutes of Health informing them of the suspension of specific research grants.

Frenk criticized the move, saying: "The official letter cites antisemitism and bias allegations as the justification. But cutting research funding is a sweeping punishment that does nothing to address or remedy the alleged discrimination."

On July 30, the U.S. Department of Justice accused UCLA of "deliberate indifference" to attacks against Israeli and Jewish students, claiming the university violated the Civil Rights Act.

Attorney General Pam Bondi stated that the Justice Department intends to hold the university accountable for endangering Jewish Americans, and that investigations into other UC campuses are ongoing.