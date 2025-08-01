Trump signs order to modify reciprocal tariff rates

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday that modifies the reciprocal tariff rate for an unspecified number of countries ahead of his self-imposed Aug. 1 trade deal deadline.

The order changes "the reciprocal tariff rates for certain countries to further address our exploding, annual U.S. goods trade deficits," the White House said in a statement.

The countries affected were not listed, and a copy of the order was not immediately available.

"This decisive action reflects the President's continued efforts to protect the United States against foreign threats to the national security and economy of the United States by securing fair, balanced, and reciprocal trade relationships to benefit American workers, farmers, and manufacturers and to strengthen the United States' defense industrial base," it added.

Trump on April 2 announced sweeping tariffs for countries across the world and later established a 10% baseline rate that would be imposed on countries while individual negotiations played out. The president imposed an Aug. 1 deadline for nations to strike deals with his negotiating team or face heightened import duties.





