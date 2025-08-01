Pentagon orders withdrawal of more National Guard troops from LA

The Pentagon has ordered the removal of an additional 1,350 National Guard troops from the federal protection mission to deal with protests over the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in Los Angeles.

The remaining 250 troops will stay in Los Angeles to protect "federal personnel and property," chief spokesman Sean Parnell said in a statement.

"We greatly appreciate the support of the more than 5,000 Guardsmen and Marines who mobilized to Los Angeles to defend Federal functions against the rampant lawlessness occurring in the city," Parnell said.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass defined the pullout as "another win" for the city.

"We will continue this pressure until ALL troops are out of L.A.," she said on X.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom called for an end to the "unlawful federalization of units" in Los Angeles.

"The President should allow the remaining soldiers to go back to their families, communities and civilian professions as doctors, law enforcement and teachers. Earlier this month, 2,000 federalized National Guard members and 700 Marines were called off their mission in Los Angeles," Newsom said in a statement.

The US assigned roughly 5,000 National Guardsmen and 700 Marines to the streets of Los Angeles following the eruption of protests in early June, in defiance of warnings from Newsom and Bass that the action would only serve to further inflame already-heightened tensions.





