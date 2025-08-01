Elon Musk gave Trump, GOP $15M in June despite feud

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire and former close ally to US President Donald Trump, contributed $15 million to Trump's political operation and Republican super PACs in late June, even as he was publicly clashing with the president, Politico reported.

Federal Election Commission filings released Thursday show Musk gave $5 million to Trump's super PAC, MAGA Inc., along with $5 million each to the Congressional Leadership Fund and the Senate Leadership Fund on June 27. These three super PACs are the main vehicles supporting House and Senate Republicans and the Trump political operation.

The following week, Musk announced he would form his own political party.

Musk donated $5 million to the Trump-linked super PAC MAGA Inc. just weeks after publicly criticizing Trump on social media over policy disputes and personal attacks. Although Musk deleted some posts, he resumed his criticism in July, including over the Trump administration resisting releasing the case file of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The Republicans' Senate Leadership Fund and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and the Congressional Leadership Fund declined to comment on its donors.






