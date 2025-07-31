US Navy F-35 jet crashes in California, pilot ejects safely

A US Navy F-35 fighter jet crashed Wednesday in central California near Naval Air Station Lemoore, the Navy said in a statement.

"The pilot successfully ejected and is safe. There are no additional affected personnel," NAS Lemoore said in the statement.

The incident occurred around 6.30 pm local time near the intersection of Dickinson and Cadillac avenues, according to the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

The F-35C aircraft belonged to Strike Fighter Squadron VF-125, known as the "Rough Raiders." VF-125 functions as a Fleet Replacement Squadron responsible for training pilots and aircrew.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.



