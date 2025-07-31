Trump says trade deal with Mexico extended 90 days as talks continue

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that he and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum agreed to extend a trade arrangement for 90 days.

"I have just concluded a telephone conversation with the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, which was very successful in that, more and more, we are getting to know and understand each other," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Mexico will continue to pay a 25% fentanyl tariff, 25% on cars, 50% on steel, aluminum, and copper, he said.

"Additionally, Mexico has agreed to immediately terminate its Non Tariff Trade Barriers, of which there were many.

"We will be talking to Mexico over the next 90 Days with the goal of signing a Trade Deal somewhere within the 90-day period of time, or longer," he added.

There will be cooperation on the border as it relates to all aspects of security, including drugs, drug distribution and illegal immigration into the US, Trump said.

Sheinbaum said she had a "very good" call with Trump.

"We avoided the tariff increase announced for tomorrow and secured 90 days to build a long-term agreement through dialogue," she added.