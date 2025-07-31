Severe turbulence on Delta flight: 25 hospitalized

Flight DL56, traveling from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam, was diverted to Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport around 7:45 p.m. local time on Wednesday. Delta stated the Airbus A330-900 aircraft "experienced significant turbulence," prompting the emergency landing.

After the aircraft landed safely, airport fire and emergency medical teams responded, providing assistance to passengers and crew. "Upon arrival, medical personnel evaluated the passengers and crew. Twenty-five individuals were transported to the hospital for treatment," Delta said, thanking emergency teams for their support.

Delta also stated that its "Delta Care Team" was assigned to assist passengers individually after the incident. However, the airline did not disclose the total number of passengers and crew on board.

According to Airbus data, the A330-900 can carry up to 465 passengers.

A similar incident occurred in March when a United Express flight from Missouri to Houston encountered turbulence, forcing an emergency landing in Waco, Texas, with five passengers sustaining minor injuries.