NASA delays SpaceX Crew-11 mission due to weather

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft on a Falcon 9 rocket, carrying the NASA Crew 11 mission, is docked in the Launch Complex 39A after the launch was scrubbed due unfavorable weather conditions at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA, 31 July 2025. (EPA)

NASA's SpaceX Crew-11 mission to the International Space Station was scrubbed Thursday due to weather conditions at the Kennedy Space Center in the US state of Florida.

"Standing down from today's Falcon 9 launch of Dragon due to cloud cover at the launch site," SpaceX wrote on X.

"SpaceX and NASA are targeting no earlier than Friday, August 1 for Falcon 9's launch of Dragon's 11th operational human spaceflight mission to the International Space Station from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida," it said.

Launch is targeted for 11.43 am Friday (1543GMT), with a backup opportunity Saturday at 3.21 pm, it said.

NASA's Zena Cardman and Mike Fincke, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Kimiya Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov will fly aboard the Dragon spacecraft "Endeavor."

The crew will conduct research, preparing for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and benefiting humanity on Earth during their orbital laboratory stay.