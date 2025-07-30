Trump says Harvard 'would like to settle' funding dispute

A view of the Business School campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 15, 2025. (REUTERS File Photo)

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Harvard University "would like to settle" the administration's funding dispute with the prestigious institution, as negotiations reportedly center on a $500 million payment.

"Well, it's a lot of money we're negotiating with Harvard now. They would like to settle, so we'll see what happens," Trump told reporters at the White House.

The New York Times reported Monday that Harvard has indicated an openness to meeting the administration's financial demands of up to $500 million to resolve the conflict, citing four sources familiar with the talks.

The report said the school prefers not to make direct payments to the federal government, with ongoing discussions about specific payment structures.

Sources told the news outlet that Trump has set higher financial expectations for Harvard compared to Columbia University's resolution.

Harvard has not publicly confirmed settlement plans.

ESCALATING FEDERAL CONFLICT



The dispute stems from the Trump administration's decision to rescind more than $2.6 billion in federal funding to Harvard about antisemitism allegations and national security concerns.

A federal judge raised constitutional concerns about the funding cut earlier this month, describing certain government arguments as "mind boggling."

The US administration revoked Harvard's Student and Exchange Visitor Program certification in May and concluded the school violated federal civil rights laws by failing to address harassment against Jewish and Israeli students during Gaza-related protests.

It sent administrative subpoenas demanding records on foreign students after Harvard "repeatedly refused" previous requests.

"Harvard wants to settle, but I think Columbia handled it better," Trump said Friday.