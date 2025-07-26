US to change skilled worker visas, citizenship interviews

Speaking to The New York Times, Edlow stated that the administration aims to revise the H-1B visa program for skilled workers by prioritizing individuals who will earn higher wages.

Edlow emphasized that the H-1B visa program should complement the U.S. economy, businesses, and workforce.

Arguing that the current U.S. citizenship interviews are not challenging enough, Edlow said, "It's too easy to memorize the answers. I don't believe we are truly upholding the spirit of the law."

He noted that the administration is planning to return to a version of the interview used during the first Trump administration, in which the number of questions was increased and applicants were required to answer 12 out of 20 questions correctly.

Former Biden administration official Doug Rand criticized the plan, saying that altering the H-1B process to favor high-wage earners is misguided.

"Like it or not, the H-1B program is the main way U.S. companies hire the best and brightest international graduates from American universities," Rand said.