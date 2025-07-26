Australia, UK sign nuclear submarine deal

Australia on Saturday announced that it has signed a long-term treaty with the UK to strengthen collaboration under the AUKUS nuclear submarine partnership.

The agreement, signed by Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles and UK Defense Secretary John Healey in Geelong, Victoria, sets the framework for 50 years of cooperation.

"This afternoon I met with the UK Secretary of State for Defence @JohnHealey_MP to sign The Geelong Treaty - a historic agreement between Australia and the United Kingdom that will enable us to collaborate closely to deliver AUKUS over the next fifty years," Marles said on X.

"Our close friendship with the United Kingdom is crucial for maintaining security and stability in our region and globally," he added.

The agreement includes "comprehensive cooperation" on designing, building, operating, sustaining, and disposing of the SSN-AUKUS submarines, as well as developing personnel, infrastructure, and systems required for the program.

Earlier in September 2021, the US, the UK, and Australia had signed the AUKUS pact, under which Canberra would receive nuclear-powered submarines for the Royal Australian Navy.

US President Donald Trump initiated a review of the A$368 billion ($247 billion) AUKUS pact in June to assess whether it aligns with his "America First" policy priorities.

However, on Friday, the UK and Australia agreed to sign a fresh bilateral pact during a meeting between the foreign and defense ministers of both countries, held in the eastern Australian city of Sydney.





