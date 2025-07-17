Trump says Coca-Cola to switch to cane sugar in US products

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Coca-Cola agreed to use real cane sugar in its US cola products, calling it "a very good move by them."

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

Coca-Cola, which uses high-fructose corn syrup in its US products, has come under criticism from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over health concerns.

In contrast, cane sugar remains the primary sweetener of Coca-Cola products in countries such as Mexico, the UK, and Australia.

"I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them — You'll see. It's just better!" Trump also said.

The beverage giant has yet to confirm the switch but said it appreciates the US president's enthusiasm for the brand, adding that details on upcoming product innovations will be shared soon, according to media reports.





