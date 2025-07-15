US House Democrats push for release of Epstein files

Some US House Democrats urged the Trump administration Monday to release all files associated with the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"The American people deserve to know the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth as it relates to this whole sordid Jeffrey Epstein matter," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Jeffries accused President Donald Trump, his Attorney General Pam Bondi and "MAGA extremists" of "fanning the flames" around the Epstein case for years.

"Now the chickens are coming home to roost...What, if anything, is the Trump administration and the Department of Justice hiding? What are you hiding?

"If you are not hiding anything, prove that to the American people, and if you are trying to hide something, as many of Donald Trump's MAGA supporters apparently believe, then Congress should actually work hard to try to uncover the truth for the American people," Jeffries added.

He said there are two options available: either Trump and Bondi "intentionally lied" about the Epstein files for years, or they are "engaging in a cover-up."

"So it's Congress's responsibility, in a bipartisan way, to ask the questions and try to get answers on behalf of the American people," he added.

Rep. Ro Khanna said Monday that he introduced an amendment demanding the full release of the Epstein files.

"Representatives should have to vote tomorrow either to stand with ordinary Americans and release the files or side with the rich and powerful. Whose side are you on?" he said.

Rep. Marc Veasey said he also introduced a resolution demanding that Trump and Bondi release all the Epstein files.

"NO Republican signed on to cosponsor. Thank you for your attention to this matter," Veasey said.

Epstein, a wealthy financier accused of sex trafficking and related crimes, died by suicide in a New York City jail in 2019.

Photos of Trump and Epstein together have long been made public, but Trump said he was unaware of the offenses of Epstein, who was convicted of procuring a minor for prostitution and sex trafficking.

Bondi recently said the US would not be releasing Epstein's client list as none existed.

The Trump administration's walking back pledges to release files long sought by conservative allies has drawn criticism in some circles.