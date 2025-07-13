Trump ‘satisfied’ with investigation into assassination attempt

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he is "satisfied" with the investigation into an assassination attempt last year on his life during a campaign rally in the state of Pennsylvania, while pointing to serious security failures.

In an interview aired on Fox News with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, the president said he had been briefed multiple times by the FBI, Secret Service and the Justice Department, and praised Attorney General Pam Bondi for her role in the probe. "Pamela is doing a fantastic job," Trump said. "They briefed me, and I'm satisfied with it. I'm satisfied with it."

Trump criticized security failures that allowed the attacker to open fire from a nearby building where he was speaking to supporters, saying, "They should've had somebody in the building. That was a mistake. They should have had communications with the local police. They weren't tied in, and they should have been tied in."

The assassination attempt in Butler came during a campaign rally for then-candidate Trump on July 13, 2024. The shooting wounded Trump when a bullet grazed his right ear. Firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed in the gunfire, and two others were injured. The shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed by Secret Service agents at the scene after the shooting

"It was unforgettable," Trump said. "I got a whack. There was no question about that. Fortunately, I got down quickly … I think they shot eight bullets -- one got me, one got another one, one killed Corey."

The president praised the Secret Service sniper, identifying him only as "David," for his swift and precise response. "Within less than five seconds, he was able to get him from a long distance with one shot," Trump said. "He did a fantastic job."