US ending temporary protected status for migrants

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is ending temporary protected status (TPS) for thousands of migrants from Honduras and Nicaragua, saying conditions have improved in both countries, according to notices published Monday in the Federal Register.

"After reviewing country conditions and consulting with appropriate US government agencies, the (Homeland Security) Secretary (Kristi Noem) has determined that conditions in Honduras no longer support its designation for TPS," says the Honduras notice from US Citizenship and Immigration Services.

"The Secretary, therefore, is terminating the TPS designation of Honduras as required by statute," it said.

"Temporary Protected Status was designed to be just that—temporary," said Noem in a statement by her agency. "It is clear that the Government of Honduras has taken all of the necessary steps to overcome the impacts of Hurricane Mitch, almost 27 years ago. Honduran citizens can safely return home," she added.

Nicaragua received similar language in its termination notice.

"Temporary Protected Status was never meant to last a quarter of a century," said a DHS spokesperson. "The impacts of a natural disaster impacting Nicaragua in 1999 no longer exist," the spokesperson added.

Both countries received TPS designation on Jan. 5, 1999.

The termination becomes effective 60 days after Federal Register publication.

The US had previously lifted this status for Haiti at the end of June, but a few days later, a US federal judge blocked the decision.

The program provides temporary relief from deportation and work authorization for nationals already in the US when their home countries face ongoing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary conditions.

During designated periods, TPS beneficiaries cannot be removed from the US, can obtain employment authorization documents, and may receive travel authorization. They also cannot be detained by DHS based on immigration status.





